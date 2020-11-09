Rising COVID-19 numbers could lead to cancelled holiday plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Between Saturday and Sunday the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported more than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19.

5,549 cases were reported Saturday and 4,541 were reported on Sunday.

“We cancelled all of our Thanksgiving plans. We were going to go see family and that’s not happening,” said Keti Uppal.

Gov. Mike DeWine and health experts have been saying holidays should look different this year because of the pandemic. Numbers have been surging and Uppal’s decision on Thanksgiving was made before this weekend.

“I really miss them, and I want to get to that point, but it’s hard when you see numbers rising like that,” she said. “It’s hard not to see family, and it’s upsetting. But it’s one year, it’s not forever hopefully. But we can hold out a year.”

At his most recent update on Thursday, Gov. DeWine explained over the past six weeks testing has increased by 44% and cases by 280%.

“Obviously the increase in the cases is not caused just by increase in testing,” he said.

The governor continues to place some of the blame on social gatherings.

“Constantly all these 20 somethings that live rented houses around here have these big parties, nobody is social distancing,” Shelley Snyder said about her neighborhood near Goodale Park.

“People, it’s not that hard.”



Numbers specific to Columbus and Franklin County are breaking records too. According to data from Columbus Public Health, Columbus and Franklin County have had five days in a row of record setting case numbers.