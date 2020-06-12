Rise Sister Rise think tank will hold virtual town hall to discuss social unrest, mental health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rise Sister Rise Black Girl Think Tank will host a virtual town hall meeting to speak on the effects of the pandemic and the current social unrest on girls of color.​

Aliya Horton is the organizer of the town hall and said it couldn’t come at a better time. ​

“We are going through a pandemic with COVID-19,” Horton said. “For black girls, we sometimes don’t have the best education and we feel like the world does not love us . . . this protest it gives us hope.”​ ​

“The town hall meeting is for us as black girls to come together . . . and talk about the next steps that are going to happen when we are done, so we can see change and reform,” Horton said.

The current climate in this country and it’s effects on black girls’ emotional health will also be at the forefront of the discussion.​ ​

“You feel like the community has abandoned you. You feel like the community has focus only on a specific gender,” Horton said.

She said this type of open dialogue and exchange is what’s needed help to make black girls feel more empowered during trying times.​ ​​

“When we connect community with black girls, this is something you can do to make a black girl’s life easier. She’s loved. So, let her know that there are people there to support her and not tear her down,” Horton said.