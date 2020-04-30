Ring camera captures Hilltop stabbing, CPD asking for help finding suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and stabbed a man in Columbus’s Hilltop neighborhood Thursday morning.

Columbus Division of Police say 51 year old Lyle Smith was approached by an unknown man in an alley near Racine Ave. and Whitehead Rd. around 10:18 a.m.

Police say the man demanded money from Smith while displaying a knife. Smith told police he gave the suspect money, then, the man stabbed him with the knife.

Smith says he ran and was chased by the suspect who cornered him on a porch and stabbed him again before running away.

The incident on the porch was capture on a Ring camera. (photos below)







The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, approximately 6′, average build, wearing a dark color jacket with a long white shirt underneath, and dark pants.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect are asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.