Riding along with Firefighters 4 Kids volunteers picking up donations at firehouses

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The NBC4 station Saturday isn’t the only place you can drop toys off for Firefighters 4 Kids. Fire stations throughout Central Ohio collect toys for the organization everyday.

NBC4 road along with retired firefighters as they made the rounds picking up donations throughout the city.

TOY PICKUP! Kristine Varkony is riding with firefighters as they pick up toys at fire stations throughout Columbus. MORE➡️ nbc4i.com/ff4k Posted by NBC4 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Retired firefighter John Hensel has been volunteering with Firefighters 4 Kids since 1984.

“When I was young… my birthday is in November… I turned 13, [and] my dad passed away the next day, so they said ‘you’re the guy,’ and I didnt get presents or anything like that. I just knew how it felt with all that, so if i can help another kid from feeling that.. the way I did then,” explained Hensel.

35 years and tens of thousands of kids later…

“It’s massive,” Hensel said. “When I first went there, we were in the back of a 40 foot trailer, and it was a third to two thirds full. Now we have warehouses and semi trucks and everything loaded up full of toys.”

Today just one fire station’s few days worth of collections fills up the truck.

“Out of the kindness of other people from Central Ohio [and] Franklin county,” Hensel added. “Just everyone getting together for a common cause.”

You can support that common cause at the NBC4 station (3165 Olentangy River Rd.) Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information on how to donate.