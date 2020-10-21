RICO indictment filed against man accused of forging signatures of 5 victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been indicted on dozens of RICO charges after being accused of stealing more than $400,000 by forging signatures of five victims.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Carl L. Renier, 48, has been indicted by a grand jury on 36 RICO counts, including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Theft, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, Tampering with Records, Identity Fraud, Identity Fraud Against a Person in a Protected Class, Forgery, and Money Laundering.

In September of 2019, the Franklin County Sheriff’s office was advised that an overage from a sheriff’s sale of a foreclosed home located on Mock Road, was not properly disbursed to the former home owners.

O’Brien alleges that on December 19, 2018, the defendant forged and filed documents with the court requesting that the check for the $38,636.71 surplus amount be mailed to Levell Holdings LLC, which was incorporated with the State of Ohio by Renier.

Renier then forged the homeowner’s signature and deposited the check into his corporation account, according to O’Brien.

Renier is also accused of filing forged quit claim deeds on four other properties between July 2019 through March 2020.

“In total, five families were victimized by the defendant, with a combined monetary loss of $401,700.00,” O’Brien stated.