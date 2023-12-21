MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Not expecting a white Christmas? Snow Trails ski resort begs to differ.

While central Ohio temperatures are expected to remain above average over the weekend, limiting almost any chance of a holiday dusting or squall, Snow Trails, near Mansfield, Ohio, will be open for business beginning Thursday.

Despite the warming trend, it’s been cold enough to make snow, which is music to a skier’s ear. And at 4 p.m. Thursday, the slopes on Possum Run Road will be open for business.

“Our Snowmakers and Snow Groomers have been putting in the hours to get the Slopes ready for you to be back on-snow having fun Skiing and Snowboarding,” the resort said on its website.

Seventeen of 21 trails and ski lifts as needed will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through most of the weekend, though it will be closed on Dec. 25. Tubing, however, will not yet be available until enough snow can be made for those specific hills.

For ticket and season pass information visit the Snow Trails website. The resort also offers a “snow report” for the latest slope information and ski conditions.

In addition, Boston Mills Brandywine, just north of Peninsula, Ohio will be opening its slopes on Friday. Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield, and Alpine Valley in Chesterland, have yet to announce their opening dates.