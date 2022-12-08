MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – While December is expected to feature falling temperatures and above-average precipitation in the Ohio Valley, snow isn’t expected anytime soon in the Columbus area.

That hasn’t stopped regional ski resorts from opening their doors early to Ohioans looking to hit the slopes.

Snow Trails in Mansfield will feature an Early Season Bonus Weekend, beginning Friday at 10 a.m. The weekend hours will run through 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the resort opening at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We are incredibly appreciative to have snowmaking temps late November into December to effectively build a base of snow for our 62nd Winter Season,” said Nate Wolleson, Marketing Manager at Snow Trails.

Snow Trails will temporarily close before officially opening again for the winter season Friday, Dec. 16.

One day later, Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield, just east of Bellefontaine, will open its doors for skiers and Tubers. If you’re looking for a longer day trip, Boston Mills Bradywine, just north of Peninsula, will also open on Dec. 17, as will Alpine Valley in Chesterland, east of Cleveland.