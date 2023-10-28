MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Two teenagers are dead, and four others were injured after a shooting broke out at a party in Mansfield late Friday night.

According to the Mansfield Department of Police, officers responded to numerous calls about shots fired at a residence on Ferndale Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Four gunshot victims were found at the scene. Two victims, ages 17 and 18, were pronounced dead. Two others were taken to a local hospital.

The hospital reported that a fifth victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. Police were able to connect the victim to the same incident.

During interviews with witnesses, police learned one of them had also been shot. The surviving victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 19 years old.

Mansfield PD collected numerous pieces of evidence at the crime scene, including guns and unspecified drugs. Witnesses reported that a group of subjects fled the scene, either on foot or in vehicles, however, were unable to provide police with a description of possible suspects.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.