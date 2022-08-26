Police in Petaluma, California, are investigating the “suspicious death,” according to a press release issued Tuesday. (Getty Images)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties.

Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to 80 years. Tupps will be sentenced on Oct. 31.

From Richland County, Cross molested an underage boy from 1990 to 1994 in a church, said Yost. The victim had recently told law enforcement, which prompted the investigation.

From Crawford County, Tupps was arrested after the incident was reported to local police, said Yost. He faces up to 16 years in a prison. He will also be registered as a third tier sex offender and be required to inform his home address, work address and car to the county sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.