MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were found shot dead in a Mansfield home Monday evening.

According to the Mansfield Department of Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Arch Street, east of the downtown area. There, they found two individuals who had sustained single gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and detectives do not believe there are any additional people involved in the shooting. The Richland County Coroner’s Offices will conduct an autopsy in an ongoing investigation.

Police do not yet know what led to the shooting and ask that anyone with information to call Major Crimes detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.