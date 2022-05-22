RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Saturday evening in a crash on I-71 in Richland County after their car collided with a tractor-trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials from the Mansfield Post of the OSHP said troopers went to I-71 near mile post 174 just before midnight Saturday and found a car on fire after a crash.

The occupants of the car were Canton-natives Allison McCort, 18, and Evan Friend, 25, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, per troopers.

According to an OSHP investigation, the car driven by the victims was driving north on I-71, lost control, and was hit by a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.

The car continued into the guardrails and caught fire, per OSHP. The two people in the tractor-trailer were not injured in the crash.

OSHP states McCort and Friend did not use their seatbelts with the investigation determining that McCort had been fully ejected and Friend was partially ejected.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for four hours overnight Sunday.