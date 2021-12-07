RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals’ Service announced the arrest of Zachary M. Price by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) from Richland County.

Price had an outstanding arrest warrant and was wanted by the Shelby Police Department in Ohio for robbery, according to the Marshals’ Service.

On Nov. 23, Price allegedly passed a note to a bank teller in a PNC Bank in Shelby demanding money. The U.S. Marshals’ Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) adopted the arrest warrant on Nov. 29.

The Shelby Police Department and NOVFTF said they received information that Price fled Richland Co. to stay in the Columbus area.

He was located on King Ave. and brought into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.