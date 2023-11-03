SHELBY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Mansfield woman is dead after a two-car collision in Richland County Thursday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Mansfield couple were driving a 2018 Nissan Versa southbound on State Route 39 when a Shelby man drove his 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan westbound on Myers Road, across the intersection at SR 39.

The driver of the Dodge failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by the Nissan in the southbound lanes of SR 39. The Nissan came to rest in the middle of the intersection while the Dodge overturned and slid off the west side of the road.

The driver of the Nissan and a passenger, 64-year-old Terri Dray, were transported to Ohio Health Mansfield, but Dray did not survive her injuries and died shortly after arrival. The driver of the Dodge suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Deputies do not believe either driver was impaired, though the incident remains under investigation.