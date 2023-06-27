MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Richland County teenager is dead after a fatal single-car crash over the past weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that on Saturday at 6:22 p.m., Damon Mauk, 18, of Lucas, was traveling southeast on Mansfield Lucas Road at the Rummel Road intersection in Monroe Township. Mauk reportedly lost control of his 1998 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a sign and then a tree.

Mauk was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. The OSHP did not say what specifically caused the crash.