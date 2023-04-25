MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 500 block of West 4th Street at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Officers said they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not offer any additional details, saying only that the investigation is “rapidly developing” and that it is “active and fluid.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mansfield Police Major Crimes Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.