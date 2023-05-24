COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash southeast of Mansfield in Richland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that 57-year-old Kevin Hootman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident when a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo he was riding in overturned on State Route 603, near Gladden Road in Monroe Township.

Hootman was a passenger in the Monte Carlo, which was traveling northbound on SR 603 at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday morning before it travelled off the right side of the road and flipped over. Hootman was ejected from the car during the crash.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries. The OSHP did not release the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.