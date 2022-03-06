MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – A 31-year-old Mount Gilead man is under arrest after police said he led troopers on a multi-county pursuit, caused a standoff with officers, and stole a police cruiser Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post, Jeremy A. Reynolds drove out of the westbound rest area on US-30 near I-71 in Richland County in a car police suspected was stolen.

As troopers caught up to the vehicle, they said Reynolds allegedly began to drive erratically and failed to stop when troopers attempted a traffic stop.

The pursuit continued on US-30, exited onto SR-309, and drove through several roads, where Reynolds hit several cars, police said. The damage from those crashes caused the car to stop in a home’s yard on Millsboro Road.

After the car was disabled, Reynolds allegedly refused to get out of the car after being told to do so by OSHP troopers, Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Ontario Police Department officers.

After approximately 10 minutes, a woman in the car with Reynolds screamed and a suspected gunshot was heard, police said. For the next 30 minutes, Reynolds refused to get out of the car, police said.

According to police, the vehicle caught fire at this point, which is when Reynolds got out with the passenger and moved toward an OSHP cruiser. At that point, shots were fired by officers.

Reynolds and the woman then allegedly stole a patrol car that already had its overhead lights flashing, driving east on Millsboro Road, eventually getting back on US-30 east.

According to police, Reynolds and the woman stopped the patrol car on the shoulder of US-30 and allegedly carjacked a minivan, leaving the driver and a passenger on the road. The woman initially accompanying Reynolds was left as well, police said.

The pursuit then continued along US-30 before ending on SR-511 south of County Road 30A when trooper forced the minivan off the road, which is when Reynolds was arrested, police said.

Both Reynolds and the woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reynolds is being held in the Richland County Jail.

The driver of the minivan was treated for minor injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting.