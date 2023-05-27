ONTARIO, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Ontario, Richland County, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Della Bekeleski, 69, of Mansfield, was pronounced dead at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Bekeleski was driving a 2016 Kia Soul north on Lexington Springmill Road at approximately 2:45 p.m. when she didn’t stop for a red light at the intersection of Park Avenue West, police said.

The Kia then hit the left side of a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Lexington man, who was turning from Park Avenue West onto Lexington Springmill Road, police said. As the Kia came to a stop, it hit a third car, driven by a 54-year-old Mansfield woman.

The Lexington man was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield, then later flown to Grant Medical Center for treatment. The Mansfield woman was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

In addition to the state police, Ontario Police, Springfield Township Fire and EMS, the Richland County Corner, and Valley Towing responded to the crash scene.