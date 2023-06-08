MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died and another is injured after a shooting at a Mansfield park on Thursday.

Authorities responded to North Lake Park at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday after report of shots fired and a car crash, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Officers found a grey Chevy Malibu which had crashed into a stone structure at the park’s entrance.

A victim laying next to the driver’s door on the ground was located and a deceased victim was discovered inside the car.

Both victims appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim laying on the ground was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred inside the car. Police are asking anyone with information to call 419-755-9791.