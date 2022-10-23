TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a car in Richland County Sunday evening.

According to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson Electra Glide west on SR 97. He was accompanied by a 54-year-old Marion man who was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson Night Train.

OSHP said a 20-year-old Mansfield man was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion east on SR 97 when he failed to yield the right of way when turning left onto Gass Road, hitting both motorcycles.

Kight was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. The other motorcyclist and a female passenger in the Ford Fusion were also taken to Mansfield Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Lexington Police Department, Troy Township Fire and EMS, Washington Township EMS, and Springfield Township Fire and EMS.