Mansfield police searching for woman who fired shots during altercation

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are looking for a woman who pulled a gun during an altercation and fired shots into the air.

According to the Mansfield Division of Police, just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 300 block of Bulkley Avenue on shots fired call.

Police say a woman involved in an altercation was caught on video firing two shots into the air from a handgun.

The suspect then drove from the scene in a gray Dodge Journey.

She was last seen wearing gray spandex-type shorts, with a blue bathing suit like top that possibly had white dots on it.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-755-9724.