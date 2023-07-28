SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after the pickup truck he was driving hit a moving train in Sharon Township, Richland County, Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Mansfield barracks, the crash happened on Settlement East Road near Horning Road at approximately 1:58 p.m.

Police said the 2014 Ford pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old Shelby man, was crossing the tracks and hit the moving CSX train.

The man was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known.

A passenger in the pickup, a Mansfield, Ohio, man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Settlement East Road was closed for a short time.

The crash remains under investigation.