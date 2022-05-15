RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking on US-42 Saturday evening in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states the crash occurred at 9:30pm when Neil Miller, 72, was walking on US-42 between the US-30 ramps and was hit by a car.

Miller was pronounced dead after Madison Township Fire and EMS responded to the scene along with the Richland County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices.

OSHP confirmed the driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene as the crash remains under investigation.