MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Route 13 in Richland County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a Chevrolet Sonic south at around 10:30 a.m. on SR 13 and was driving behind a Dodge Ram pick-up truck pulling a gooseneck trailer.

As the driver of the Dodge was slowing down to turn right on Orchard Park Road, Flynn failed to stop and hit the back of the trailer that the Dodge was pulling, per OSHP. OSHP states Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the Dodge remained uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.