COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Mansfield man accused of shooting up a Halloween party, killing two and injuring four others, was arrested and faced a judge Thursday.

According to Mansfield Municipal Court records, Cyrus Ellerbe, 22, is charged with one count of murder and one count of discharging a weapon at or near prohibited premises. A judge gave Ellerbe a $5 million bond and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims or their families.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on Oct. 27 at 11:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Ferndale Road. There, Mansfield police responded to numerous calls about shots fired.

Officers found six gunshot victims at the scene. Two of them, ages 17 and 18, were discovered outside the property and pronounced dead. Four other victims were found inside the home and taken to a local hospital. The surviving victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 19 years old.

Mansfield police collected numerous pieces of evidence at the crime scene, including guns, shell casings from both inside and outside of the home, and unspecified drugs. Witnesses reported that a group of subjects fled the scene, either on foot or in vehicles. However, they were unable to provide police with a description of possible suspects at that time.

Court documents report that an investigation later uncovered video surveillance, which showed multiple individuals firing shots while beside a silver sedan. Ellerbe, who was arrested Wednesday, was identified as one of the subjects firing a handgun and then getting into the silver sedan.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16 for a preliminary hearing.