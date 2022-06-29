MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old child that police said has been taken by its mother who is suffering from drug addiction. The alert states the baby may be in danger.

The Mansfield Police Department said the child was taken by her mother, Mandy Jaynes, at approximately 5:54 p.m. Wednesday.

The baby girl’s name is not known. The only description on the Amber Alert was the girl’s age.

Jaynes is 38 years old with blonde hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Jaynes is believed to be driving a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio license JBJ9577.

Police said the abduction took place in Richland County on 1209 Woodville Road in Mansfield.

There alert covers north central Ohio, central Ohio, and south central Ohio, including the following counties: Adams, Ashland, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Union, Vinton, and Wyandot.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle, or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Below is a 2005 dark blue Ford Explorer similar to the one Jaynes may be driving.

2005 dark blue Ford Explorer