MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of an outpatient substance use disorder treatment center was convicted of multiple felonies for defrauding the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Geron Tate pled guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of aggravated theft in Richland County Common Pleas Court, the Ohio Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday. Tate, the owner of G. Tate & Associates treatment center in Mansfield, was accused of overbilling patients. He fraudulently billed for hours he did not work and filed thousands of fraudulent service claims.

Investigators determined that Tate submitted about 5,000 claims to the Medicaid office for services he never provided. On more than two dozen separate occasions, investigators found that Tate billed for services in Mansfield while he was traveling out of state.

“Cases like this make my blood boil,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in a press release. “This money was designed to help people who are struggling with addiction but instead, he was just stealing it. He deserves every last day of this sentence.”

Tate was ordered to pay $1,572,386 to the state Medicaid office’s benefits. Medicaid fraud and aggravated theft are third and second-degree felonies, respectively. He was also sentenced to six years in prison.

A press release from the attorney general’s office listed the center as “G L Tate & Associates,” however, several of Tate’s social media accounts and other websites list him as president and CEO of G Tate & Associates.