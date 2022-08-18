MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Mifflin Township that left a 16-year-old dead on Thursday.

The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old boy veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree and landed in a ditch around 1:25 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield for treatment, highway patrol said.

Both 16-year-olds were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under further investigation.