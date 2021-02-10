Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured while responding to a call Wednesday afternoon in Blooming Grove Township.

According the the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post, Deputy Scott Davis was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus on Ganges Five Point Road at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Davis was attempting to pass traffic as he was responding to a call, at which point a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Allen Baumberger, 66, of Shelby, was making a left turn into a private driveway.

Davis evaded the pickup truck, but ended up traveling off the right hand side of the road, hitting a rock and mailbox before overturning.

Davis was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Baumberger was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.