Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured while responding to a call Wednesday afternoon in Blooming Grove Township.

According the the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post, Deputy Scott Davis was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus on Ganges Five Point Road at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Davis was attempting to pass traffic as he was responding to a call, at which point a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Allen Baumberger, 66, of Shelby, was making a left turn into a private driveway.

Davis evaded the pickup truck, but ended up traveling off the right hand side of the road, hitting a rock and mailbox before overturning.

Davis was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Baumberger was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools