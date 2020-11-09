Rhino euthanized due to old age at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 30-year-old female eastern black rhinoceros was euthanized at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Monday after a recent health decline.

According to the zoo, Rosie had developed several geriatric problems like hypertension and arthritis, and was described as a model patient for the zoo’s animal care and health staff for blood pressure measurements and frequent blood tests.

When she was euthanized, the zoo said Rosie was with her care team.

Rosie was born at the San Francisco Zoo on Jan. 6, 1990, and arrived in Columbus on Nov. 12, 2009 from Zoo Atlanta as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan program.

Rosie exceeded the average life expectancy (19 years) of black rhinos living in AZA zoos.

The zoo said Rosie was beloved by her care team and the community. She loved human interaction and gained many fans who often treated her to apples, her favorite snack, during special events.

Rosie did not produce any calves. Regular training with her led to shared trust between Rosie and her keepers, which was essential to her health care.

Solitary by nature, Rosie was the only rhino at the zoo.

“The loss of any animal is hard, but Rosie’s passing weighs especially heavy on our hearts today as she was special to many. I can’t imagine anyone not experiencing an emotional connection with Rosie when they saw her up close. Those experiences were instrumental in leading people to care and get involved with rhino conservation. She was an incredible animal and a wonderful ambassador for rhinos, which face many threats in their native range. She lived a very long life, thanks to the expert care she received, and though we will miss her dearly, her legacy will continue to inspire our work in saving wildlife and wild places,” said Columbus Zoo President/CEO Tom Stalf in a release.