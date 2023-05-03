REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee at a Reynoldsburg manufacturing plant died Tuesday in an industrial accident, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Employee Mitsavanh “Mits” Boualyvongsane died at the TS Tech plant in the 8400 block of East Broad Street, according to a spokesperson.

TS Tech, which manufactures car seats and other interior auto parts, is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the cause of the accident — but the spokesperson did not detail Wednesday how the accident occurred.

“We are saddened by the loss of our friend and co-worker Mits and extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and co-workers,” the spokesperson wrote.

TS Tech is one of central Ohio’s 50 largest private-sector employers. A study by the Columbus Department of Development listed the manufacturer as having 1,789 workers in the area.