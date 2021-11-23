REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman and her young son were killed in a fire at a home in Reynoldsburg Tuesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a reported fire at a home on Anne Court, which is off of Lancaster Avenue in Reynoldsburg, around 3:40 a.m.

Firefighters with Truro Township confirmed that a 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely.

The fire remains under investigation.