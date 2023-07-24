COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested after an investigation tied his DNA to a sexual assault from 11 months ago in Reynoldsburg.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Jabnnel Vizcarrondo was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and strangulation. The document stated that on Aug. 18, 2022, officers were called to Civic Park in Reynoldsburg on a report of a juvenile female being found bound with duct tape in a wooded area of the park.

Police arrived at the park at 4:47 p.m. and said the girl had duct tape around her hands and mouth, was face down in the mud and was unable to respond to questions. She also had reportedly been found to be sexually assaulted and strangled to the point where she lost consciousness and had bloodshot eyes.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and a sexual assault nurse for an examination. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation recovered DNA and ran it through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and a suspect was identified as Jabnnel Vizcarrondo. Police collected DNA from Vizcarrondo, which matched the evidence collected from the victim.

Vizcarrondo, 22, of Whitehall, was arrested on Friday and will appear in court for an arraignment hearing Monday. He is also facing burglary and theft charges from a separate incident in May of this year.