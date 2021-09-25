What does it take to be a firefighter? Reynoldsburg residents get first-hand look

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – They put their lives on the line for us daily, at all hours: they’re our firefighters.

Hundreds of people in Reynoldsburg on Saturday had the chance to see what it’s like to not only be a firefighter but how to become one.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented firefighters in Reynoldsburg from hosting their annual Fire Expo and Muster event last year, but being back in person this year is even more special as the department celebrates 20 years of the event.

The hundreds of families who turned out for the event got to see fire trucks in person, meet local firefighters and learn about fire and safety.

Firefighters said events like the expo are important as they help introduce children to future careers in the fire department.

The event also had demonstrations from K-9 units and offered fire personnel the opportunity to talk to families about the importance of smoke detectors, what to do in case of a kitchen fire, and how to make an escape plan in case anything was to happen in their household.

“If there’s a grease fire, you put the lid on it,” said Mason Numaker, 8, on one of the lessons he learned.

“It’s not just doing normal firefighter operations,” said fire prevention chief Ken Klouda. “There’s paramedic. Going into their homes and taking care of people. There’s lab.”

The Reynoldsburg fire department plans to hold the event again next year.