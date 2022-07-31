REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The community is honoring the life of an 18-year-old woman taken too soon.

A’yanta Jarmon’s loved ones said she was incredibly caring and always made herself available to others when they needed it.

A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night.

A’yanta’s mother said her daughter was a bright and smart young lady whose smile would brighten up an entire room. She had just graduated from high school in Reynoldsburg and was preparing to head to college.

A’yanta was also extremely involved in cheerleading, with her mother saying she loved to cheer and hang out with friends.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that happened on the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue.

According to Columbus police, someone shot into a crowd of people gathered there, hitting A’yanta and a 16-year-old, who is expected to recover from their injuries.

A’yanta’s mother said everyone loved her daughter and will continue to do so.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.