REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Division of Police has released dash camera footage from a pursuit last week that resulted in the suspect hitting two police vehicles.

The pursuit and crash took place on April 14 in the area of Brice Road and Channingway Boulevard, according to a department Facebook post.

In the video, one of the officers can be seen driving in the left lane of the roadway with the suspect’s car behind it. The suspect’s vehicle then attempts to get around the police vehicle and hits a second police vehicle. The collision between the three cars causes the suspect’s car to flip on its side.

Officers at the scene then swarm the car, guns drawn, and take the suspect into custody.

According to the Facebook post, the incident began when officers allegedly saw the suspect driving erratically and attempted to hit a police cruiser head-on at a high rate of speed. That officer was able to avoid the collision and began pursuing the suspect.

Police have not released what charges the suspect will face.