REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police is reporting of two teenagers missing in separate incidents.

Police say 16-year-old Emarion Smith was reported as a runaway from his home on Nov. 29 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Smith is believed to be in the Columbus area, according to police.

The second teenager missing is 16-year-old Isabelle Cooke who was reported as a runaway from her home in Reynoldsburg on Dec. 18. Police say Cooke is believed to be in the Pickerington area.

Anyone with information on either Smith or Cooke’s location can call Detective Nikki Riley at 614-322-6916.