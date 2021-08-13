Tomato festival returns to Reynoldsburg after 15,000 people attended in 2019

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival is back this weekend, one year after being canceled as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s just been so fun this season to get back out and do events again, engage with our community, and just see people connecting again,” said Jennifer Clemens, the city of Reynoldsburg’s special events and media coordinator. “I’m really excited to be back out here. It’s fun.”

According to Clemens, approximately 15,000 people passed through the gates for the 2019 festival, and she hopes to see even more this year.

Those who do attend may notice the COVID-19 safety measures that are in place.

“We made sure that our tables are a little bit further apart,” said Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny. “We’re going to be making sure that we do our sanitation in areas, in a more frequent manner, and then just kind of spacing out everything in a way where you’re not going to have a lot of crowded areas.

“Some of the places that were really congested in 2019, where you had big crowds, we wanted to separate that out as much as we could so nobody felt like they were too claustrophobic or having to get too close to everybody else.”



The Tomato Festival features food, drinks, musical acts and a number of other activities. It will be open until 11 p.m., on Friday, and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., on Saturday. For more information and a schedule of events, click here.