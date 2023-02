REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Three schools in Reynoldsburg are stopping classes Tuesday morning due to a water outage in the area.

Reynoldsburg City Schools sent an update that the water outage is affected these three schools:

Summit Road Elementary School

Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus

Taylor Road Elementary School

Parents have been asked to pick up their children from these schools by 11 a.m. Tuesday. No further information on the outage or event scheduling is known at this time.