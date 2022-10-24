REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a big party in Reynoldsburg on Sunday. Everybody who is anybody was there, but you had to go way back with Margarette Alsanders to be invited.

Alsanders celebrated her 100th birthday.

NBC4’s Brad Johansen was supposed to meet Alsanders at the voting booth after she got her hair done.

“Something doesn’t go right, I just skip and hop to something else,” Alsanders said after the hair appointment.

Her son-in-law missed the memo, so she got her hair done after she voted.

“If I want anything changed or needs changing, I want to be in the middle of it,” Alsanders said.



When asked what her secret was to reaching 100, she said, “The only thing I can say is keep breathing.”

Her bedroom also serves as her office where she sends poems and cards of encouragement to her friends. It’s also her gym.

On Sunday, Alsanders’ daughter Freda threw a surprise party for the lady born Oct. 23, 1922. She wasn’t sure why people were making such a fuss; she’s just a Columbus girl celebrating a century and thankful for another day.

“I just ask the lord to make me a better person every day,” she said. “It doesn’t always work, but I’m still trying.”