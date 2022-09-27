REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s.

“That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed open as long as we could but the business never came back, we are sorry to say.”

The chain of seven restaurants opened in 1970 but celebrated celebrated 50 years more recently, waiting until after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, the Tee Jaye’s in Clintonville sold the property, and reopened a couple of blocks away. The owners took the opportunity to launch a new brand, Tee Jaye’s Kitchen and Spirits.