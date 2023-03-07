REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face criminal charges after they were arrested Tuesday afternoon in a robbery at a bank in Reynoldsburg.

According to Reynoldsburg police, officers were called to KeyBank on East Main Street on the report a robbery was occurring. Police located the suspect’s vehicle and tracked it as it drove away from the scene and into Columbus.

Police say they were able to catch the vehicle at the 2400 block of Liston Avenue and arrested 29-year-olds Joseph Pleasant and Brandon Graham. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery. No court dates have been set for either in Franklin County Municipal Court.