REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) – Reynoldsburg police have identified and arrested a man wanted for robbing and assaulting a Family Dollar store manager earlier this month.

Reynoldsburg police responded on April 6 to reports of shots fired at the shop in the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue. When officers got there, they found the store manager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The manager told them that a man robbed the store while holding employees at gunpoint. The manager and the suspect exchanged gunfire before the suspect fled the scene. Officers believe the suspect ran towards Chalfield Court.

Police were able to later identify the suspect as Isaiah Pittman, who is also linked to three other aggravated robberies that occurred at the same Subway on Feb. 4, Feb. 10 and March 7. A search warrant was executed at two residences, one near the 2000 block of Chalfield Court, the other near the 6800 block of Makady Road.

On April 14, Reynoldsburg police said they collected multiple pieces of evidence connecting Pittman to the Family Dollar robbery, though Pittman was not at either location. He was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.