COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man facing murder charges from a suspicious death investigation later deemed a homicide in Reynoldsburg appeared in court Monday morning.

Kandawasvika Kahari. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Reynoldsburg police arrested Kandawaswika Kahari on Friday, according to a news release. Kahari faces a murder charge for allegedly killing 46-year-old Susan Ramberg.

A number of law enforcement agencies — including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation — investigated Ramberg’s death at a home on the 500 block of Rosehill Road throughout the afternoon and evening Friday. Reynoldsburg police were first called to the home around 2:20 p.m. for a well-being check.

Investigators later deemed Ramberg’s death a homicide and took Kahari into custody within the same day. The pair knew each other, police said, but they are still looking into how well. Reynoldsburg police are not searching for any other persons of interest, the release said.

Kahari’s bond was set at $1 million in Franklin County Municipal Court on Monday. He received the additional condition that he stays away from Ramberg’s family, including her minor child. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday, according to court records.