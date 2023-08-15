REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus bakery known for over-the-top cakes and desserts is moving.

Sugar Rush is opening a storefront at 8114 E. Broad St. over Labor Day Weekend, the bakery told NBC4. A move two buildings over from its current site, Sugar Rush’s new storefront will feature additional seating, a milkshake bar and five dessert display cases.

Beyond unique cakes, Sugar Rush is known for its “Mashup Cookies,” like the Campfire S’more cookie with dehydrated marshmallows and cinnamon graham crackers, and the Cookie Monster cookie with cookie crisp cereal and crushed Oreos.

The bakery is also home to dozens of cupcake flavors, including strawberry crunch cheesecake, cotton candy, tiramisu, Neapolitan, baklava, rainbow vanilla and blueberry. Macaroons and ice cream sandwiches round out the menu, along with 22-ounce milkshakes that come with a matching mashup cookie, a cupcake and an added treat on top.

Sugar Rush is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Order for pickup, place a custom order and order for shipping here.