REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Some students in the Reynoldsburg City School District will be starting the first school day of 2022 remotely.

In a letter released by the district Sunday, the change comes due to the spike in COVID-19 cases as well as the ongoing bus driver shortage.

“As we prepare to welcome students back to school for the second semester, we, like other school districts across the nation, have been monitoring the rising cases of the Omicrom (sic) variant of COVID-19 and we are still being impacted by the national shortage of bus drivers,” the letter opens.

Preschool classes will be held remotely and high school students will participate in “synchronous learning,” meaning students will receive a link from their teachers to attend live classes remotely.

Elementary and middle school students (K-8) will be taken to and from schools as usual, with the letter stating families should use their normal mode of transportation to get their students to and from school.

Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Centers students are to report to the Livingston Campus by 7 a.m., where they will then be taken to the career centers.

