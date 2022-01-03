REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools has extended the district’s altered bus schedule through the rest of this week, meaning some students will continue to learn remotely.

In a message posted to the school’s website, the change is due to staffing and bus driver shortages.

The changes for this week are:

Preschool students will be taught remotely

Elementary and middle/junior high school (K-8) students will be transported both to and from school on buses.

High school students will use remote, synchronous learning.

Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Center students will report to the Livingston campus by 7 a.m., where they will be taken to the career centers.

We have considered many options including, but not limited to: remote learning, alternating transportation between levels, asking those who can get to school on their own, to do so, and more,” the district wrote in the message. “We truly believe the best option is an altered bus schedule.”