REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, some schools in the Reynoldsburg City School District will switch to remote learning due to a staffing shortage.

Starting Monday, preschool and high school classes will be conducted via remote learning until at least Friday, Jan. 14.

Elementary and middle/junior high school (K-8) students will be transported to and from school by the district, according to an announcement made Sunday.

“…We have been working diligently to monitor COVID-19 cases, including the increased number of staff cases, which have resulted in staffing shortage and disruption to our efforts to return to a normal school schedule,” wrote Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown in the announcement.

The district is also requiring all students grades 2-12 to carry their district-issued Chromebooks to and from school in case an individual school or the district as a whole needs to transition to remote learning.

“While the district as a whole has not had to transition to remote learning as of yet, it is good practice to have students bring their devices with them in order to be best prepared,” Brown wrote.

Brown wrote that even with all hands on deck to get students to and from school, the altered bus schedule is necessary in order to transport as many students as possible.

