REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – A Reynoldsburg barbershop caught on fire Thursday morning, leaving fire investigators to piece together the cause.

Truro Township firefighters went to Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon at 6533 E. Livingston Ave. after getting reports of a fire. Witnesses saw someone throw something through the window of the barbershop before the fire started, Truro Township Fire Chief Jeff Sharps told NBC4.

Firefighters had contained the fire by 4:40, and reported mainly water damage as the end result of the incident. There were no reports of injuries or anyone inside the building during the fire, and firefighters had not yet released the cause of the fire as of 8 a.m.

A 2019 photo from Google Maps showed what the Grooves storefront looked like before the fire.