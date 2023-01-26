COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man Wednesday that they said is connected to a fatal shooting outside of Reynoldsburg bar in late December.

Officers took 25-year-old Kennieyl Rice into custody and accused him of shooting Talando Whitmore on Dec. 17 outside of Putters Pub in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Rice struck Whitmore in the leg with a gunshot before he fled the scene, according to court documents.

A Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit reports that Rice was seen with Rashawn Thorpe, Dashawn Thorpe and Rashid McKay, who were all involved in an altercation with Whitmore. Rashaun Thorpe was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with murder for allegedly chasing Whitmore down at a nearby property on East Livingston Avenue. Investigators said he then shot Whitmore, which led to his death.

For Rice’s alleged involvement, he was charged with felonious assault. Detectives said they were able to identify Rice by matching a driver’s license photo to video surveillance observed from the bar.

Rice is scheduled for an arraignment hearing today.